Padres Top Prospect Shockingly Predicted to Make MLB Debut in 2025
The San Diego Padres are no strangers to having young talent take over the baseball world.
Last season, Jackson Merrill went from a prospect unknown by the greater baseball world to an All-Star with the keys to the franchise in his back pocket. The Friars might be sitting on another pot of gold with their current No. 1 overall prospect who is just 18 years old.
Padres fans have been spoiled with the fact that there are currently two 18-year-olds in the farm system that are both highly touted among the league, but the most coveted minor league player may just be the switch-hitting shortstop of the future at Petco Park.
Leodalis De Vries is the Padres' top prospect, but also the No. 18 overall name in all of MLB.
His reputation precedes him for good reason. In 75 Single-A games last season, De Vries had a slash line of .237/.361/.441 and an OPS of .802.
He added 11 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 38 RBIs.
To clarify, it isn't just the Padres that are excited about the prospect of having the first 18-year-old in the big leagues since Alex Rodriguez's debut in 1994. The baseball world is starting to get word of the talented switch hitter in Lake Elsinore.
Specifically, MLB insider Mike Axisa of CBS Sports made a major prediction of what De Vries' future will be in 2025.
"De Vries is so talented and so impressive with a precocious understanding of the strike zone though, plus you don't have to try too hard to see San Diego's infield needing an upgrade at midseason," said Axisa.
Current shortstop Xander Bogaerts only committed one error last season but has a slightly below average fielding percentage of .929 (MLB average was .985 last season).
As for the question of if De Vries debuts this season before turning 19 in October, Axisa made his prediction clear.
"This year, De Vries does it late in the season."
