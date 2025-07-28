Padres' Top Trade Target Unlikely to Be Moved at Deadline
The Boston Red Sox are unlikely to trade San Diego Padres target Jarren Duran at the trade deadline this season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
"The Boston Red Sox have no plans to trade outfielder Jarren Duran at the deadline, rejecting the San Diego Padres’ offers, and are more likely to move him this winter," he said.
According to MassLive's Sean McAdam, the Padres submitted a package involving Dylan Cease and two prospects last week, which the Red Sox quickly refused. The Sox are firmly in a playoff race in the American League after a hot finish to the first half, and will likely be holding onto the All-Star to help their chances at making a postseason run.
While they won't be able to land Duran, the Padres will need to find an outfielder before the end of the season to round out their lineup. It's no secret they're in the market for one after releasing Jason Heyward and playing designated hitter Gavin Sheets in his place.
Although top prospect Leo De Vries looks untouchable in the Padres' organization, they still have plenty of pieces they can move around to make something happen, including some at the MLB level.
There is speculation regarding Cease's availability at the deadline, as the Padres are reportedly listening to offers for the right-hander. Another name being thrown around is Robert Suarez, who will most likely opt out of his two-year player option this season.
The Padres are clinging onto a Wild Card spot, and need to make some additions to cement their spot in October. They lead the San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card race by a game, and have a crucial series against the New York Mets coming up on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
