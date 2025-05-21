Padres Trade Deadline Predicted by MLB Insider
The San Diego Padres have gotten off to a hot start — proving to be one of the biggest challengers in the National League — which could make them aggressive at the trade deadline.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is known for being aggressive at the deadline, willing to wheel and deal to improve the team at any reasonable cost.
He will also need to do so, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks will all be aggressive in competing for the NL West title and addressing any weaknesses on their teams heading into October.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has the team pegged as clear buyers at the trade deadline, with a couple of holes to fill out the roster.
"The Padres are surely thankful that they didn't re-sign the since-suspended Jurickson Profar, but they haven't replaced his production in left field, as Jason Heyward is hitting under .200," Kelly wrote in his story.
"Still, it might make sense to add another arm capable of making a postseason start. Ideally, it would be someone who isn't a rental since King and Cease can both become free agents after this season.
"Whether they'll be able to beat out the Dodgers for the NL West title or not, the Padres have a chance to make noise in the playoffs. San Diego could win their first World Series title if they hit on adding an outfielder and another front-line starter."
The Padres' top priority must be acquiring an everyday left fielder who can deliver consistent offense, given that the team has two solid defenders available to platoon but lacks a dependable bat in that position.
Heyward has had difficulty becoming an average hitter so far, and Brandon Lockridge is also not recognized for hitting the ball well.
Adding another arm to the pitching staff appears to be more of a luxury acquisition, considering that the Padres lead in several pitching metrics.
Still, injuries or a bad run of form could hurt the team in October, and the margin of error for the team is slim considering how strong the Dodgers are.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.