Padres Linked to $10.9 Million All-Star From NL West Rival in Potential Trade
The San Diego Padres have been linked to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor ahead of this season’s trade deadline, per CBS Sports’ RJ Anderson.
In addition to the Padres, the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners have been named as potential landing spots for the upcoming free agent. Naylor is in his final season of team control and will be eligible for free agency in the upcoming offseason.
The Diamondbacks acquired the 2024 American League All-Star in a trade that sent right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi to the Cleveland Guardians in December. Naylor replaced first baseman Christian Walker, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros that same month.
Arizona is 3.5 games out of a tight National League Wild Card race. Meanwhile, San Diego is tied with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals for the third and final spot. If the Diamondbacks decide to be sellers at the deadline, the Padres could be a good fit for Naylor.
Luis Arraez is currently the everyday first baseman for the Padres, logging a team-leading 66 starts at the position. Arraez has been at the center of several trade rumors, which could open a spot in the starting lineup for Naylor.
Naylor has put up what could be the best season of his career so far. The 28-year-old is slashing .303/.357/.471 and has hit 10 home runs and 54 RBIs in 78 games.
His .303 average ranks third in the NL behind Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (.324) and first baseman Freddie Freeman (.312). Naylor’s average is higher than any other Padres player, with third baseman Manny Machado’s .289 being the closest.
Naylor also has more RBIs and a higher on-base percentage, OPS and slugging percentage than all San Diego players this season.
Landing a left fielder and some rotation reinforcement seem to be the biggest priorities for the Padres. But if Arizona makes Naylor available, San Diego could benefit from adding another powerful bat to the lineup.
