Padres Targeting Catcher at Trade Deadline, Could Bring Back All-Star
The San Diego Padres are targeting an offensive upgrade at catcher ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline could bring back former Padre Gary Sanchez, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The San Diego Padres entered Wednesday ranked 26th in OPS at catcher," Rosenthal writes. "No matter how much they talk about how Elias Díaz and Martín Maldonado excel on the defensive side, they would like to upgrade offensively. ...The Baltimore Orioles just placed three catchers on the injured list in a span of 10 days. Once they are healthier, they could make Gary Sánchez available for a second stint in San Diego."
More news: Padres Could Fill Biggest Hole With Blockbuster Trade for $8.7 Million All-Star]\]\
The Padres claimed Sanchez off waivers in 2023 from the New York Mets, who designated him for assignment after playing just three games. Sanchez played 72 games for the Friars and hit 19 homers, posting an OPS of .792 during his time in San Diego. He split time with Luis Campusano and Austin Nola behind the plate, but played the most games out of the trio.
As Rosenthal mentioned, Diaz and Maldonado are struggling at the plate this season, despite thriving on the defensive side. Neither has an OPS+ above league average, and Padres catchers have the least RBIs in MLB this season. Their 28.4% strikeout rate is also the fourth-worst in MLB
The Padres desperately need upgrades before the July 31 deadline, and their time is running out. They are yet to make a big move to address their needs, and their odds of catching the NL West-leading Dodgers have gone from reasonable to extremely slim in a month. The Padres are now nine games back in the division, and are clinging onto the final spot in the NL Wild Card, even on games with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, but ahead of them based on winning percentage.
More news: Padres' Yu Darvish Could Shockingly Make Season Debut This Weekend
The Padres will hope to distance themselves from the rest heading into the All-Star break, and will try to gain some ground against the Texas Rangers, who they play on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.