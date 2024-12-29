Padres Trailing Dodgers in Pursuit of Top Free Agent: Report
One of the biggest storylines this offseason that has yet to reach its conclusion is the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes. While star free agents such as Juan Soto and Willy Adames have been taken off the market, Sasaki has yet to sign with a team.
The San Diego Padres emerged as a top contender to sign the Japaense phenom, but according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still the favorites.
"The Dodgers remain favored, followed by the Padres," Heyman wrote. "The Dodgers established themselves as the team for Japan’s stars, but Sasaki’s admiration of Padres ace Yu Darvish and a clear path to be their ace gives them a shot."
Although the Padres and Dodgers are the most likely to sign Sasaki, other teams have had a formal meeting with the 23-year-old pitcher. Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees have met with Sasaki, but Heyman believes it would be a big surprise if Sasaki didn't end up on the west coast.
With either the Padres or Dodgers, Sasaki would join the best division in baseball. Being in the NL West, Sasaki would have the opportunity to face elite hitters from the onset of his MLB career. As a competitor, Sasaki is looking for the chance to win, both the Padres and Dodgers could set him up for success.
However, the two west coast organizations are quite different. For example, the Dodgers are a big market team while the Padres come from a smaller market. The Dodgers have earned a reputation as big spenders. Meanwhile, the Padres have earned a repuation for being savvy and sharp in their signings.
However, the Sasaki sweepstakes have largely nothing to do with money. Sasaki is joining stateside baseball as an international amateur free agent, meaning teams can only offer him money from their international bonus pool.
While Sasaki may not be gaining much money, the team that lands him will gain a pitcher who is poised to be one of the best players to come out Japan. And thus, Sasaki has been labeled the biggest bargain in baseball.
The Dodgers are still leading the race, but the Padres have publicly expressed optimism in landing Sasaki.
