Padres vs Braves: Roster Moves, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) reacts after a strikeout to end the top of the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres placed Wandy Peralta (adductor) on the injured list and optioned Brett Sullivan to Triple-A El Paso in order to activate Xander Bogaerts and promote Sean Reynolds for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Here's what else you need to know about Game 1 of the three-game series:

How to Watch

• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

  • Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
  • Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
  • DTV DBS – 694-3
  • DTV Stream – 694
  • AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

Moneyline: Padres -122/Braves +102

Over/under: 8

• All odds via DraftKings

Predictions

Expect a high-scoring game with both starting pitchers struggling this season. Spencer Schwellenbach (2-4, 5.02 ERA) has never faced the Padres before, and Randy Vasquez (2-4, 4.66 ERA) has a poor track record against Atlanta. The Padres are getting Xander Bogaerts back for the game, and he could be eager to show he's healed from a shoulder fracture with a big game.

More

• Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron struck out a career-high 10 batters in his first start against the Braves, in Atlanta in May.

• Padres right fielder David Peralta, who's batting seventh, reached 10 years of major league service time this week.

