Padres vs Braves: Roster Moves, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The San Diego Padres placed Wandy Peralta (adductor) on the injured list and optioned Brett Sullivan to Triple-A El Paso in order to activate Xander Bogaerts and promote Sean Reynolds for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Here's what else you need to know about Game 1 of the three-game series:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -122/Braves +102
• Over/under: 8
Predictions
Expect a high-scoring game with both starting pitchers struggling this season. Spencer Schwellenbach (2-4, 5.02 ERA) has never faced the Padres before, and Randy Vasquez (2-4, 4.66 ERA) has a poor track record against Atlanta. The Padres are getting Xander Bogaerts back for the game, and he could be eager to show he's healed from a shoulder fracture with a big game.
More
• Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron struck out a career-high 10 batters in his first start against the Braves, in Atlanta in May.
• Padres right fielder David Peralta, who's batting seventh, reached 10 years of major league service time this week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.