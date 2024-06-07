Padres vs Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Opener
Manny Machado is not in the starting lineup in the opener of the Padres' four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, one day after the third baseman was removed midgame with a hip injury. Manager Mike Shildt reiterated Thursday that Machado is day-to-day.
Meanwhile, the Padres will give the ball to Randy Vasquez for the seventh time this season. The 25-year-old right-hander will seek his first career winning decision vs. an NL West opponent,
owning a 8.78 ERA (13 ER, 13.1 IP) and .356 opponents' average in his four career appearances (three starts) against divisional opponents entering tonight's tilt.
Here's what else you need to know about Thursday's game.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 PM
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -112, Diamondbacks -108
• Over/Under: 8
Predictions
Considering the pitchers on the mound (Vasquez and Dbacks right-hander Slade Cecconi) began the day with ERAs above 5.00, this matchup suggests a high-scoring affair. The Padres, with substantial offensive potential, might just have what it takes to get back on the winning track, provided their bats can wake up against the Diamondbacks' pitching.
More
• Over the last 10 games, Padres starters have posted a collective ERA of 2.57. More starkly, in their past four games, all Padres starters lasted at least six innings, recording an ERA of 2.13. Despite the impressive stats, the team lost all these matchups, highlighting a critical lack of offensive support.
• Fernando Tatis Jr. has been a significant offensive spark, boasting an 11-game hitting streak with a .432 batting average since May 25. His slugging percentage stands remarkable at .723 against Arizona, topping all MLB players with at least 150 career at-bats versus the Dbacks.
• The Padres have a superb .781 winning percentage when scoring first, third in MLB
