Padres vs Marlins: Storylines, How to Watch, Odds, More for Series Finale
The Padres enter Wednesday's game at Petco Park looking for a potential sweep against the Miami Marlins, and also could position them three games above .500 for the first time this season. If the Padres clinch a win today, they will match their longest winning streak of the season, previously set from April 30 to May 4.
San Diego's recent success rides on the back of standout appearances from pitcher Matt Waldron and outfielder Jurickson Profar, among others.
Tuesday against Miami, Waldron reached new personal bests by pitching 7 innings without surrendering a run or a walk, and striking out eight. This impressive display came in front of his family — including his twin brother, Mike — and resulted in his third win of the season.
Adding to the excitement, Jurickson Profar delivered a standout performance, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first inning, accumulating three RBIs in total. Profar is currently tied for the fourth-best offensive WAR in the National League this season. His on-base percentage is third among qualifying Major Leaguers, and his batting average ranks fifth.
How to Watch
• Date: Wednesday, May 29
• Time: 1:10 PM
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego, California
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• San Diego Padres: +120
• Miami Marlins: -142
• Over/Under: 7
Predictions
Facing off on the mound are veteran Yu Darvish for the Padres and Braxton Garrett for the Marlins. While Darvish has been mostly solid this season, Garrett is still finding his footing, yet he showed promise shutting out the Diamondbacks in his last start. This could be a low-scoring affair. And while sweeps are always difficult to expect, the Padres have all the momentum and should have the upper hand.
More
• Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada set the Major League record for consecutive strikeouts during the Expansion Era, with 13. Entering the game in the ninth inning, he struck out three more hitters, extending his remarkable active streak. His sterling performance is underlined by a .093 opponent average and a 0.55 WHIP — but he might not be available today.
• Over the last 12 games, Padres relievers have maintained a Major-League best 1.13 ERA.
• A sweep over the Marlins would be the Padres' first since 2018. Historically, the Padres have fared well against the Marlins, with a 7-2 record in their last nine games, outscoring them by 30 runs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.