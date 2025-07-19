Padres vs Nationals Start Time Announced Following Weather Delay
The second game of the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals three-game set was delayed due to inclement weather, but a start time has been announced.
The two clubs will face off at 4:50 p.m. PDT per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. He also reported that there has been no rain and no lightning in over an hour, thus appearing to be stable conditions for a ball game.
