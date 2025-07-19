Inside The Padres

Padres vs Nationals Start Time Announced Following Weather Delay

Gabe Smallson

Aug 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A view of the stadium during a rain delay during the eighth inning in the game between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The second game of the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals three-game set was delayed due to inclement weather, but a start time has been announced.

The two clubs will face off at 4:50 p.m. PDT per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. He also reported that there has been no rain and no lightning in over an hour, thus appearing to be stable conditions for a ball game.

This story will be updated...

