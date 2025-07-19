Padres vs Nationals Won't Start on Time Saturday
The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals game won't start on time due to inclement weather in the Nation's Capital, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
San Diego won the first game of the three-game set against the Nats on Friday, 7-2. The second of the series, originally scheduled for 3:45 pm PST, will be delayed.
San Diego will likely want to get the game going as the Nationals are in the midst of a five-game losing skid. The 38-59 Nationals have also lost nine out of their last 10 games.
Especially coming off the heels of a five-run ninth inning on Friday, including a Manny Machado grad slam, the Friars are looking to replicate their offensive surge.
The Padres were originally slated to have veteran right-hander Yu Darvish on the bump in D.C. Darvish didn't make his season debut until the first week of July due to elbow complications that were nagging at him since spring training, and has allowed six earned runs in 8.1 innings so far.
San Diego is currently up 3-1 in the four games against the Nationals this season, and winning the last three contests consecutively with a 12-5 run differential.
Offense has been an issue for the Padres as of late, but perhaps Friday's ninth inning can be an indicator that things are turning around. San Diego has the fifth-lowest amount of runs and slugging percentage in baseball, but if any team is due for a second half run, it's the Padres.
Specifically, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. both had electric starts to 2025, but have since cooled off. Merrill has fought his share of nagging injuries, and Tatis has had an uncharacteristically low production since May, but the hope is that the two stars peak at the right time and bring their power into October.
