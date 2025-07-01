Inside The Padres

Padres vs. Phillies Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

Gabe Smallson

Jul 16, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of Citizens Bank Park during a rain delay between Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of Citizens Bank Park during a rain delay between Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday night's game featuring the San Diego Padres versus the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 2, due to inclement weather.

There will be a split double-header as the contests will now start at 10:05 a.m. PT/ 1:05 p.m. ET, with the second game slated for 3:15 p.m. PT/ 6:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday to decide the series.

More news: Padres' Michael King Makes Massive Announcement

Nick Pivetta was set to take the mound Tuesday and try to snap a two-game losing skid for the 45-39 Padres.

Philadelphia is sitting at 50-35 and the owners of the third-best record in baseball. The next two games on Wednesday will surely be hard-fought, and the added layer from the elements don't make the challenge any easier.

As things currently stand, the Friars are just one game out of the final National League Wild Card spot, but there is too much baseball left to be played in 2025 to get complacent. The Padres are far from satisfied with a Wild Card-adjacent record.

San Diego is 5-5 in their last 10 games, but have a positive run differential of +13 in that span.

More news: Padres Linked to $8 Million All-Star Ace in Potential Blockbuster Trade

A large reason for the Padres' success this season is superstar third baseman Manny Machado. He is currently tied for second in the National League with 94 hits, and is hitting the best he has since 2022, with a slash line of .293/.354/.477 and an .831 OPS.

Machado has added 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in this time and led all NL third baseman in All-Star voting during the first phase of voting, with a massive 1,683,022 ballots cast.

As Phase 2 of voting is underway until Wednesday, Machado stands against Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy as finalists for the starter at the hot corner during the Midsummer Classic.

Before the festivities in Atlanta on July 15, though, the Padres must address the doubleheader in Philadelphia, now set for Wednesday.

More news: Padres Coach Calls Surprise Player 'Above-Average' Defender

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published |Modified
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News