Padres vs. Phillies Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday
Tuesday night's game featuring the San Diego Padres versus the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 2, due to inclement weather.
There will be a split double-header as the contests will now start at 10:05 a.m. PT/ 1:05 p.m. ET, with the second game slated for 3:15 p.m. PT/ 6:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday to decide the series.
Nick Pivetta was set to take the mound Tuesday and try to snap a two-game losing skid for the 45-39 Padres.
Philadelphia is sitting at 50-35 and the owners of the third-best record in baseball. The next two games on Wednesday will surely be hard-fought, and the added layer from the elements don't make the challenge any easier.
As things currently stand, the Friars are just one game out of the final National League Wild Card spot, but there is too much baseball left to be played in 2025 to get complacent. The Padres are far from satisfied with a Wild Card-adjacent record.
San Diego is 5-5 in their last 10 games, but have a positive run differential of +13 in that span.
A large reason for the Padres' success this season is superstar third baseman Manny Machado. He is currently tied for second in the National League with 94 hits, and is hitting the best he has since 2022, with a slash line of .293/.354/.477 and an .831 OPS.
Machado has added 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in this time and led all NL third baseman in All-Star voting during the first phase of voting, with a massive 1,683,022 ballots cast.
As Phase 2 of voting is underway until Wednesday, Machado stands against Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy as finalists for the starter at the hot corner during the Midsummer Classic.
Before the festivities in Atlanta on July 15, though, the Padres must address the doubleheader in Philadelphia, now set for Wednesday.
