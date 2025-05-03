Padres vs Pirates Game Delayed Saturday
The San Diego Padres game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been delayed due to inclement weather.
More news: Padres Outfielder Jackson Merrill's Rehab Location, Date Set
The Pirates made the announcement Saturday, less than an hour before first pitch. At this time, it's unclear when the game will begin, but the original start time was 1:05 p.m. PT.
"Due to inclement weather the start of tonight's game has been delayed," the team said. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."
The Padres lineup will face Pirates left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter on the mound. Despite being hit by a pitch a day prior, Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the lineup.
Another notable name in Saturday's lineup is catcher Luis Campusano, who was called up from Triple-A. Campusano, a right-handed hitter, should provide a boost for the offense as the Padres face multiple lefties in the coming days.
More news: Padres Recall Luis Campusano, Option Veteran to Triple-A
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.