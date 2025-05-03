Inside The Padres

Padres Recall Luis Campusano, Option Veteran to Triple-A

Valentina Martinez

Sep 1, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (12) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays at the end of the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres recalled catcher Luis Campusano from Triple-A, the team announced Saturday. The promotion comes as no surprise given Campusano was spotted with the team in Pittsburgh.

In a corresponding move, the Padres optioned infielder/outfielder Connor Joe to Triple-A El Paso. Joe joined the Padres late this offseason as one of the team's many veteran signings. In nine big league at-bats this season, Joe had not recorded a hit.

Martín Maldonado and Elias Díaz played an important role in the Padres pitching success early this season; however, the catchers are somewhat of a liability in the lineup. Maldonado is slashing .217/.234/.304 with a .538 OPS, meanwhile Díaz is batting .207/.303/.328 with an OPS of .631.

In Triple-A this season, Campusano is slashing .322/.445/.598 with home runs and 17 RBIs. The hope is that the 26-year-old provides a boost to the lineup.

In the coming days, the Padres are set to face multiple left-handed pitchers so Campusano is expected to flourish.

Campusano is hitting fifth in Saturday's lineup against Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Bailey Falter.

Valentina Martinez
