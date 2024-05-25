Padres vs. Yankees: Storylines, How to Watch, Predictions, and More Ahead of Series Opener
All eyes will be on Juan Soto as the New York Yankees invade Petco Park on Friday for the opener of a three-game series with the San Diego Padres. Soto, whom the Padres traded to the Yankees in a blockbuster deal last December, addressed reporters prior to the game and spoke about his past — and possibly his future — in San Diego.
Among the storylines to watch tonight: will fans cheer or boo Soto in his return as a visiting player?
How to Watch
- TV: Padres.tv
- Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Money Line: San Diego Padres -105 / New York Yankees -105
• Spread: To be announced
• Over/Under: 7.5
Predictions
The marquee pitching matchup between Yu Darvish (4-1, 2.08 ERA) and Carlos Rodon (5-2, 2.95 ERA) suggests a low-scoring affair. Darvish boasts 25.0 consecutive scoreless frames — a club record and the longest active streak in MLB this season. Rodon's sub-3 ERA also suggests runs may be at a premium.
More
• The San Diego bullpen has been formidable, allowing just 3 runs in 24.2 innings since May 17, marked by a .145 opponent batting average. Furthermore, their line drive percentage stands at 26.3%, ranking second in the Majors.
• Luis Arraez has logged back-to-back 4-hit games for the first time in his career. His ongoing multi-hit streak is now at 8 games, marking the longest in MLB this season. He's hit 20-for-38 (.526) during this stretch, showcasing why he is a key asset to the team’s lineup.
• Soto has hit 13 home runs and 41 RBIs less than two months into his Yankees career, vaulting him to the forefront of the AL MVP race.