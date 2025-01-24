Padres Were Never Close to Bringing Back Jurickson Profar Before He Joined Braves: Report
Jurickson Profar is Atlanta bound after agreeing to terms with the Braves, the team announced Thursday.
He'll earn $42 million over the next three years — an amount the Padres did not come close to offering this offseason, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. He will receive $12 million this year and then draw a $15 million salary for both of the next two years.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres were "never close in talks for a reunion" with Profar.
Profar joined the San Diego Padres before the 2024 season on a one-year, $1 million contract hoping to have a season good enough to earn a raise. This marked his third stint with the team after opting out of his contract following the 2022 season in hopes of securing a long-term deal. He signed with the Colorado Rockies but returned to the Padres in August 2023 after being released.
As a result, Profar didn't just have a better season, he had the best one of his career earning a Silver Slugger at the end of it.
The switch-hitter finished with 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and a .280/.380/.459 slash line. His standout first half (.305/.394/.476) earned him a spot as the National League's starting left fielder in the All-Star Game. It was also his first All-Star appearance.
Instead of returning to the team that he was so vocal about staying with, Profar is now going to play for the team that was swept out of San Diego in the NL Wild Card series at Petco Park.
By adding Profar, the Braves have brought in a veteran who can help fill the void left by Ronald Acuña Jr.'s early-season absence. Profar is expected to provide stability in the outfield while Acuña recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee, with the star outfielder expected to miss at least six weeks.
Profar, originally drafted by the Texas Rangers as a shortstop, has primarily played left field in the big leagues, with 499 career appearances there. He has also seen time at second base (219 games), shortstop (104 games), and third base (89 games).
Despite struggling defensively in left field in 2024 (-7 Outs Above Average), his strong offensive performance helped him accumulate 3.6 bWAR.
Signing with the Braves creates a full-circle moment for Profar who grew up idolizing fellow Curacao native Andruw Jones. Now, he will get his own opportunity to play outfield for the team Jones spent the majority of his career with.