Padres' Xander Bogaerts Feels Like He's Finally Turning the Corner
San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts believes he has found the way to turning around his relatively disappointing start to the 2025 season.
The shortstop, who signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres in 2022, is having a down year, batting .246, well below his career mark of .288. He has not finished a season under .260 since 2014.
Following a three-RBI performance in Pittsburgh Sunday evening, Bogaerts told the San Diego Union-Tribune he "might be onto something."
Bogaerts' display Sunday was the second time he had recorded a three-RBI outing in five games, the other being April 29 against the Giants. Before then, he hadn't done so since Aug. 11, 2023, a drought which spanned 163 games. He had also gone 16 games without an RBI dating back to April 8.
“Today might have been the best,” he added, referring to how his swing felt.
Bogaerts produced again for the Friars Monday evening in the series opener against the Yankees, going 2-for-3 with a two-run, go-ahead single in the top of the eighth for his second consecutive multi-RBI showing.
Bogaerts is batting .263 in May, second among qualified Padres hitters behind Manny Machado. The Padres will hope his performances continue to trend upwards, as they won four consecutive games before losing Tuesday night.
He will get another chance to make a difference in the rubber match of the series against the Yankees on Wednesday night at 4:05 p.m. PT/ 7:05 p.m. ET.
