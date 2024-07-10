Padres' Xander Bogaerts Has Timetable In Mind For His Return
Xander Bogaerts is nearing his return from a fractured left shoulder. He finished a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso and was on the field at Petco Park Tuesday afternoon taking nearly two-dozen at-bats with a one-handed follow through.
“I feel good; I’m getting there,” Bogaerts told the San Diego Union-Tribune after coming off the field. “I’m getting close. Hopefully, it’s coming around soon.”
Bogaerts will play in a couple more rehab games with Single-A Lake Elsinore.
The second baseman was 3-for-11 with a double, four walks, and four strikeouts in four games with El Paso. He split time between designated hitter and second base in his first game action since injuring his shoulder in Atlanta on April 20.
“That’s great,” he said of Tuesday’s work, “but obviously it’s a little bit different in games. Playing anywhere in the minors, it makes a big difference. But just being in a game itself is different.”
Bogaerts is expected to return to the Padres before the All-Star Break, but Bogaerts doesn't want to cut corners and return too soon — even if he has waited long enough.
“I wouldn’t say I’m impatient,” Bogaerts said of his time on the IL. “We’re playing really well right now. I want to be there, but I feel like I’m a couple games away from meeting up with the team. I feel like maybe me rushing back — ‘Let’s play today, let’s play today” — might be a little selfish on my part. Not the best thing to do. … I’ve waited so long already. I feel like I’m close. The tough part has been waiting.”