Padres’ Yu Darvish Has Elbow Injury as Mike Shildt Provides Ominous Update
Yu Darvish has had a murky injury timeline in the past few days as the San Diego Padres have had bad luck to their pitching room recently.
In what started as solely "general fatigue" has now been combined with "a little elbow inflammation," per manager Mike Shildt. Darvish was the presumed Opening Day starter, but now the honor has been given to Michael King while the 38-year-old deals with his ailments.
Shildt gave more updates on Darvish, but failed to diagnose exactly what is happening to the ace.
"Got a little elbow inflammation," said the skipper." Again, some general fatigue associated with it, it's taking some time, just got through playing some catch. Feedback is a little bit early but talking to medical, we'll see how he recovers from it, give him a couple more days.
"The arm factor, we don't feel like it's — we don't know what it is, exactly, but he did have some elbow tightness and he got through playing catch which is a good sign and we'll take it day to day."
As the Padres are looking for a fifth and final starter in their rotation, they may have to look for a fourth as well if Darvish has to miss some time.
As was the theme with the manager's update, nothing was solidified in terms of how much time Darvish will miss — if any.
"It's possible it could affect the beginning of the season, not saying it's definite, but it's definitely possible, yes," Shildt said. "He played catch today, so it's encouraging."
Regardless of what happens with Darvish, the starting rotation with King, Dylan Cease, newly acquired Nick Pivetta, and the potential options of southpaw Kyle Hart or 20-game starter last season Randy Vasquez to round out the rotation is still formidable.
Darvish is unfortunately not the first starting pitcher to be injured this spring as a major threat to be the Padres fifth starter and 26-game starter in 2024, Matt Waldron, will miss the beginning of the season with an oblique injury suffered Saturday.
