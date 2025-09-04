Padres' Yu Darvish Has One Word to Describe His Struggles
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish used the word "inconsistent" when describing his recent struggles on the mound.
The starter has lasted just four innings in both of his last two starts, allowing four runs and receiving a loss in each. He has shown he still has what it takes to perform in important games before that, however, as he threw six one-run innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 22.
On the season, he has a 5.75 ERA through 11 starts. Darvish spent most of the season out with elbow issues, the second straight season he has missed significant time with injury. He was far better in 2024, however, posting a 3.31 ERA through 16 appearances.
“Inconsistent would probably be the word,” Darvish said. “I was able to get a quick strike one, strike two, but I just … couldn’t find a pitch that I could really command and finish off hitters. So it was a bit of a struggle. … The games that I can, that I’m able to command well, I’m able to get through the game. But as of now, if I can’t find the right command, if my pitches aren’t coming out right, then I do struggle in a game.”
Darvish isn't the only struggling Padres starter however, as the whole rotation has failed to perform since the conclusion of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres left their series with the Dodgers tied for first place in the NL West, however have lost seven of their last nine games since.
During that stretch, Padres starting pitchers have a 7.52 ERA, which is the worst in the Major Leagues, and have fallen 2.5 games back in the division.
“We’ve just got to do a better job,” Cortes said of the rotation after his third inning exit from Wednesday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. “Plain and simple. Just got to try and get deep into games. Especially me. Like, two innings and three innings ain’t going to cut it in this league. So just got to be better.”
The Padres next chance to get back on track comes against a favorable opponent, the last place Colorado Rockies. The Padres wll look to return to winning ways on Friday at 5:40 p.m. PT in the first game of a three-game set in Denver.
