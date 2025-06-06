Padres' Yu Darvish Provides 4-Word Update After Latest Bullpen Session
San Diego Padres starting pitcher provided an update on the injury which has kept him sidelined since the beginning of the 2025 season after a bullpen session Tuesday.
“Getting better every day,” Darvish said.
Darvish is recovering from right elbow inflammation, which has shut him down from pitching since March 13. The Padres placed him on the 15-day injured list March 27. He has suffered from elbow injuries before, as a bone spur shut him down for the remainder of the season in 2023 and a stress reaction in his elbow sidelined him for the end of the 2018 season.
The veteran right-hander threw 19 pitches in a bullpen at Oracle Park ahead of the Padres game against the San Franscisco Giants on Tuesday and tested a variety of pitches, including three breaking balls.
Darvish made one rehab start during his recovery, however it pushed his return back even further than before, as he claimed to feel tightness in his elbow after the outing. He lasted four innings in the outing, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out four.
Darvish has been with the Padres since 2021 and has established himself as a top rotation option for the Friars. Darvish posted a 3.31 ERA in an injury abbreviated 2024 season where he started 16 games and pitched 81.2 innings. His last full season came in 2022, where he posted a 3.10 ERA and placed eighth in National League Cy Young voting.
The Padres' rotation thinned even further May 25, when they placed starter Michael King on the injured list after scratching him from his start against the Atlanta Braves the day prior.
Ryan Bergert is filling the hole in the Padres rotation and has had a strong return to the majors — allowing just two runs in his first career start — but heading towards a crowded schedule and a playoff race with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres would likely appreciate all the help they can get to rest their rotation arms.
