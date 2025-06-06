Padres' AJ Preller Called AL East Squad to Discuss Blockbuster Trade: Report
In the course of doing their due diligence, it's common for major league executives to check in with other teams around the league about players that might fit their roster. In that regard, A.J. Preller is no different than his peers.
The Padres' top baseball executive is, however, facing a bit more pressing, specific need than many of his counterparts. The Padres are 35-26, and just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.
More news: Former Padres Catcher Likely to Retire: Report
The success has come in spite of, not because of, the production from the Padres' left fielders. Collectively they have a .536 OPS, 29th in baseball, and an MLB-worst .197 batting average.
Amid multiple reports that the Padres are in the market for a left fielder from outside the organization, one name continues to stand out: Jarren Duran.
More news: Loss to Padres Prompts Giants Shocking Roster Overhaul, Including Former Padre's Return
Sean McAdam of MassLive.com was the latest to link the Padres to the Boston Red Sox left fielder. "An industry source confirmed that, over the course of his periodic check-ins with other teams, Preller recently contacted the Red Sox to ask about Duran’s availability," McAdam wrote.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic was the first to link the Padres to Duran this week.
More news: Former White Sox GM Reveals Surprising Reason Fernando Tatis Almost Stayed With Chicago
McAdam, for one, doesn't see the fit between the two teams. He suggested a Top-50 prospect, such as teenage shortstop Leo De Vries or catcher Ethan Salas, would be necessary to land Duran in a trade.
"The Red Sox are in the market for someone who can help get their (2025) season back on track," McAdam writes. And while Duran isn't untouchable, an industry source told McAdam that Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow "was by no means shopping the outfielder."
More news: Padres' Yu Darvish Calls Current Ailment 'Complicated' and Says He 'Can't Talk About it'
Still, Preller is nothing if not persistent when it comes to Duran. According to Lin, the Padres expressed interest in the 28-year-old outfielder before signing Jurickson Profar as a free agent in February 2024.
Duran is owed $3.85 million this season, and the Red Sox hold an $8 million club option for next season. The Padres' reported interest suggests they deem those figures affordable. Duran is three years away from free-agent eligibility.
More news: Loss to Padres Prompts Giants Shocking Roster Overhaul, Including Former Padre's Return
In 63 games this season, Duran is batting .274 with four home runs, 35 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. Last year, Duran led the American League in doubles and triples while making his first All-Star team.
The Corona native was a seventh-round draft pick out of Long Beach State in 2018.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.