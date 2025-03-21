Inside The Padres

Padres' Yu Darvish Will Miss Start of Season Due to Injury

Valentina Martinez

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish will begin the season on the injured list because of elbow inflammation. This comes as no surprise given the updates surrounding the veteran in recent days; however, manager Mike Shildt confirmed the speculation Friday.

There is currently no timetable for Darvish's return to the rotation, and the Padres will have to find a replacement with just a few days remaining before Opening Day.

"We feel pretty comfortable that some rest and getting ramped back up will be the answer," Shildt told reporters Friday.

