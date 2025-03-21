Padres' Yu Darvish Will Miss Start of Season Due to Injury
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish will begin the season on the injured list because of elbow inflammation. This comes as no surprise given the updates surrounding the veteran in recent days; however, manager Mike Shildt confirmed the speculation Friday.
There is currently no timetable for Darvish's return to the rotation, and the Padres will have to find a replacement with just a few days remaining before Opening Day.
"We feel pretty comfortable that some rest and getting ramped back up will be the answer," Shildt told reporters Friday.
