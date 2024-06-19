Recently-Traded Padres Top Prospect Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Former San Diego Padres prospect Dillion Head will undergo season-ending hip surgery.
Head was the centerpiece of the package dealt to Miami in the Luis Arraez trade, which also saw Jakob Marsee, Nathan Martorella, and Woo-Suk Go become Marlins. According to Fish on First, Head is expected to make a full recovery in time for 2025 spring training.
Initially, Head was placed on the 7-day injured list due to what the team diagnosed as an adductor strain. Fortunately, the hip procedure required for Head is not considered major. However, the Marlins organization is taking a proactive stance, aiming to address the issue early to ensure Head's full recovery and preparation for next year.
The Chicago native was having a solid start to the 2024 season, with a batting average of .243, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and five stolen bases, along with a .713 OPS in 111 at-bats with a 92 wRC+. Overall, in the minors, Head is a .255 hitter with three home runs, 22 RBIs, in stolen bases, and a .738 OPS in 216 at-bats. The Padres selected the 19-year-old with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Head will turn 20 in October and has played all his games at the Low-A level thus far.