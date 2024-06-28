Rookie Outfielder Might be the Padres' Strongest Candidate For a Postseason Award
Jackson Merrill has enjoyed his anonymity in San Diego for most of the season. As a rookie, he is finding his footing in a lineup full of stars, but is playing a new position. Normally that comes with an adjustment period.
As injuries to Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. have depleted the Padres' roster, however, Merrill has risen to the occasion with seven homers and a .329/.364/.685 batting line over his last 20 games. During this stretch, he has cemented himself into National League Rookie of the Year talks.
He's also had to say goodbye to his anonymity.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Merrill was on a recent walk en route to an evening showing of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” when a fan shouted out, “Jackson Merrill! Rookie of the Year!”
The rookie acknowledged the fan with a wave and continued on his walk. He doesn't care about the personal accolades.
“I care about our team right here," Merrill said recently. "I care about winning.”
San Diego has only had one lone Rookie of the Year in its history: Benito Santiago in 1987. Merrill has a few hurdles to clear before joining him. Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes, Chicago's Shota Imanaga, and Los Angeles' Gavin Stone and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are just a few of those hurdles.
Merrill's recent streak of seven home runs in 10 games could add more pressure to an inexperienced player's load, but he just lets it slide right off his back. He isn't putting any extra pressure on himself.
“I don’t think there’s anything to be pressured about,” Merrill said. “It’s baseball. It’s a game. You just play. You do your best, try to have as much fun as possible. Life will play itself out. I’m not going to try harder and stress myself out about it. I’m here to play a game and have fun and try to win.
“I’m going to leave it as simple as that.”