Watch: Nationals Outfielder Threatens to Beat Up Padres Fan Twice His Age
An intentional walk to Luis Arraez in the 10th inning Monday fired up Padres veteran Jurickson Profar, who was waiting his turn on deck while Arraez took his free base. Profar promptly delivered the game-winning single in the Padres' 7-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday. His celebration — sprinting, yelling toward the Nationals' dugout — apparently fired up his opponents.
It also fired up fans at Petco Park, who were certainly reeling in the moment as the Nationals left the field. The circumstances were rife for a particularly ugly genre of viral internet clips: a fan-player confrontation.
Nationals outfielder Jesse Winker was caught by multiple camera phone-holding fans Monday, exchanging barbs with an older fan at Petco Park after the game. See for yourself:
In the second clip, the words exchanged are easily audible.
"I'm 66, what are you, 26?" the fan asked Winker.
"I'm 30, that's right," Winker is heard replying. "I'll whoop your 66-year-old a**."
It's not a good look for Winker, who a former All-Star who's enjoying a resurgent season with the Nationals. Through 75 games he's slashing .264/.384/.409. His 146 wRC+ (according to FanGraphs) is just behind Profar among qualified full-time outfielders in the National League.
Discipline for Winker could be warranted, depending on how MLB interprets the severity of the words exchanged. Last year, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon received a four-game suspension for confronting a fan in Oakland. The key difference: Rendon grabbed the fan before walking away, while Winker's confrontation never got physical.
Either way, it appears Winker took the loss a little too hard and allowed his emotions to cloud his judgment after a tense loss.