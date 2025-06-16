When Was The Last Time The Padres Lineup Faced Shohei Ohtani?
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the first time since 2023 against the San Diego Padres in Monday evening's series opener.
The Padres last faced Ohtani on the mound as an Angel on July 4, 2023, a month before he suffered a UCL tear which required Tommy John surgery. The Friars had a field day against the right-hander, putting up five runs against him through five innings. Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth put the nail in the coffin for Ohtani's start, hitting back-to-back homers in the bottom of the sixth.
Five earned runs matched his season-high for runs allowed, and the four walks he issued sat one shy of the most he had given out all season. He also gave out seven hits during the outing, the second most he had allowed previously in 2023.
The Padres went on to win the game 8-5 after some late-inning drama, and swept the Angels after taking the final game of the series the day after.
The only batters who will return from the Padres to face Ohtani are Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Bogaerts and Cronenworth. Three of the four of them recorded multiple hits and at least one RBI on the day, the exception being Tatis, who went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
The Padres trail the Dodgers by three games in the NL West heading into their four-game series, and will hope to replicate their results against Ohtani in the opening game.
They will be without Jackson Merrill, who the Padres placed on the concussion injured list after he exited Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, for the full series as well.
The Friars will hope to close the gap between themselves and the 2024 World Series champions behind Dylan Cease on Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
