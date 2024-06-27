White Sox are Scouting Padres: Could Another Blockbuster Trade Be Coming?
Back in March, the White Sox and the Padres pulled off a massive deal. As is almost always the case, the White Sox had sent scouts to personally observe prospects they would ultimately get in the trade for Dylan Cease — Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, and outfielder Samuel Zavala — before the deal was consummated.
Now, according to sources cited by The Athletic, the White Sox have once again sent scouts to analyze the Padres’ farm system, along with the Dodgers and the Mariners. With the trade deadline approaching, all three clubs have shown interest in a handful of White Sox players.
For the Padres, three White Sox players were cited by The Athletic as potential fits.
Left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet is on the rise as this is his first season as a starting pitcher. He leads all MLB starters in strikeouts per nine innings (12.40). Crochet is 6-6 this season, posting a 3.05 ERA with 130 strikeouts and just 20 walks. On Monday, he held Los Angeles scoreless for 5.2 innings, striking out six batters.
The Padres are also looking for a right-handed reliever to add to their roster before the deadline. Michael Kopech would make an ideal partner to join Crochet in the move to San Diego:
“While the team is pursuing the White Sox’s Crochet and other starters, a shutdown right-handed reliever is the top priority for general manager A.J. Preller, according to sources briefed on his discussions. In theory, a Crochet-Michael Kopech package could make sense. But additional relievers will become available as the deadline nears, potentially lowering the prices.”- via The Athletic
Kopech is 2-6, posting a 4.73 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 19 walks in 32.1 innings. This is his first season as a full-time reliever, and he has blossomed into the White Sox’s primary closer.
Outfielder Tommy Pham is the third member of this White Sox trio that has garnered the attention of the Padres.
The Padres were in the running to sign Pham as a free agent prior to the season. He ultimately chose the White Sox because they offered more money. Pham’s $3 million salary makes him an affordable trade target considering his skill at the plate: a .270/.345/.385 slash line, with four home runs and 14 RBIs.
Both Crochet and Pham are also drawing the eyes of the Dodgers, according to The Athletic. If they are available in trades, it will be interesting for fans to see which California team they will choose.