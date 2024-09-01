Why Haven't The Padres Moved Up Jackson Merrill in the Batting Order?
San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill has gradually been moving up in the batting order, and for good reason.
The rookie has maintained a .292 batting average with 20 home runs and 77 RBI in his first season in Major League Baseball, successfully earning a place on the 2024 National League All-Star team.
Naturally, this has people wondering if manager Mike Shildt will continue to move Merrill higher up in the batting order. (He's recently settled in at No. 6, having batted higher only four times as days off for other players warranted a change.) According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, it's not happening.
“Is it working?” Shildt rhetorically asked.
“One reason it works is because we have five good hitters ahead of him,” Shildt elaborated. “… Those guys have been in this league and done this for multiple seasons. (Merrill) is in a good spot. He’s producing. As simple as that.”
Hitting coach Victor Rdoriguez agreed, echoing the sentiment that you shouldn't try and fix something that isn't broken.
“He’s having success there,” Rodriguez said. “And he’s coming up with key hits there. A guy like that, you don’t mess with him there. He’s looking good. He’s getting key hits. He’s in a good place. A lot of times, you start moving (a hitter) around, and they think they need to do more. I don’t think it’s the right timing for that. In the future, you know, he’s going to be (up in the order). Right now, if it’s not broken, don’t mess around with it. He’s in a good place mentally, physically.”
There are other factors that are keeping Merrill in the sixth position. For one, Shildt doesn't want Merrill too close to Jake Cronenworth, who is also a left-handed hitter.
Additionally, there are other hitters who have solidified their positions, including Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado, and Luis Arraez.
Still, Merrill doesn't care where he is in the batting order, so long as he's playing.
“I don’t think about where I’m hitting,” Merrill said. “I’m trying to do the same job, regardless. I don’t think the two hole or six hole is that different. If I’m in the six hole the rest of my career, I’m in the six hole. If you’re in the game, who cares?"
"Six hole is usually the juice, you know? If your team is hot, your big hitters are going to be hitting doubles and singles and everything. So being in the six hole (can be) huge.”
