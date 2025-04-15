Will the Padres Move Fernando Tatis to Center Field With Jackson Merrill Hurt?
With outfielder Jackson Merrill on the sidelines with a hamstring strain, the San Diego Padres are navigating the All-Star’s absence in their lienup.
One strategy to fill the void in Merrill’s position would be to move All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. to center field. However, Tatis Jr. told reporters there have not been any conversations about moving him, and he does not expect to be switched to center field.
“I’m not going to center,” Tatis said. “That’s not on my mind. We haven’t talked about it or nothing, and they haven’t mentioned it. … From my [perspective] right now, I’m not going to center.”
Padres manager Mike Shildt confirmed that Tatis Jr. would not be switched to center field because he is already excelling in right field.
“He looks really good in right field,” Shildt said. “He’s a Platinum, Gold Glover. I feel like we’ve got a significant strength there. Let’s keep that a strength.”
Instead of Tatis Jr., Brandon Lockridge filled in at center field for Merrill for six games. However, in a similar fate to Merrill, Lockridge went down with a hamstring injury on Sunday.
Lockridge was running to first base in the seventh inning when he sustained the injury against the Colorado Rockies. The Padres placed Lockridge on the 10-day IL alongside Merrill on Monday, marking San Diego’s second injured center fielder in a week.
Tyler Wade replaced Lockridge at center field in Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Wade went 1-for-4 at the plate and struck out twice.
Merrill will be eligible to return April 18 for the series opener against the Houston Astros. If Merrill is healthy to return by then, the Padres will only have to play two more games without the NL Silver Slugger in center field.
The hamstring injury is taking more time to heal than the Padres organization initially realized. But Shidlt is reportedly not expecting the injury to keep Merrill on the sidelines for too much longer than the minimum 10 days.
Merrill recently signed a nine-year, $135 million contract extension that includes a club option in 2035 and begins after this season. Merrill is already looking stronger in 2025 than he did in his rookie season and will continue to be a key player for the Padres through the next decade.
