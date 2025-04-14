Fernando Tatis Gushes About Padres Pitching After Dominant Start to Season
The San Diego Padres are 10-0 at Petco Park this season, and much of their success comes from a pitching stuff that shut out the Colorado Rockies all weekend.
The Friars became the first team to hold an opponent scoreless for a series of three-plus games since Cleveland in 2017.
Right-hander Michael King earned the first shutout of his career Sunday. He threw eight strikeouts and allowed two hits and one walk across nine innings.
“I think every time out, you know that we could show out what we could do,” King said. “We’ve got a really good culture in terms of, like, when you do have a bad one, everybody is around you to support you and allow you to have a good one in your next one. And I think that the pressure from the team is a good one in terms of like, ‘Hey, we’re not gonna have two bad (starts) in a row. Ruben (Niebla, the Padres pitching coach) is also great in terms of keeping the confidence, and then we’re great in terms of just talking it through.”
The Padres pitching staff has a 1.10 ERA at home, which is a huge reason the San Diego squad has the best record in Major League Baseball at 13-3.
Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke about the dominant start from the pitching staff.
“Our pitching staff has been doing a great job start to bottom,” Tatis said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “And, man, it’s fun to play defense behind them. They keep you in the game. They keep pounding the strike zone. And when they’re doing that, we’re all locked in. … It’s just momentum, momentum creating. Starts with them, and then we follow back and it’s just really good baseball all the way around.”
