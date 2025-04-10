Padres' Luis Arraez Being Ignored By Umpires After Comments Calling Them Out
Luis Arraez has finished each of the last three seasons with the highest batting average in the league on three different teams.
The San Diego Padres' first baseman celebrated his 28th birthday Wednesday, but also spoke on a less festive occurrence regarding multiple umpire crews ignoring him.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee pointed out that Arraez is almost always talkative on the diamond whether it be with opposing players on base or the umpires calling the game behind home plate.
Recently, more umpires have been ignoring the batting title holder.
“I don’t want to think that they’re mad at me,” Arraez said. “They’re not perfect just like I’m not perfect. I make errors and strike out. I just want to say sorry to them because they’re human just like me.”
The ignoring started this spring, when Arraez made a statement that a lot of umpires seemed to have taken issue with.
“This year, I am coming to take a lot of walks,” Arraez said earlier in spring training. “Let’s see if the umpires are coming good this year. I don’t want to put excuses, but they were bad last year.”
The first baseman said that after that quote, various spring training umpires let him know that they were not happy with him. The lack of amicable conversations at home plate seem to have taken a toll on the friendly Friars infielder.
At least for on-field production, Arraez seems to be doing well as he already has 15 hits in 53 at-bats. He is slashing .283/.316/.377 with an OPS of .693 adding four RBIs and a home run so far.
Luckily, Acee noted that this hasn't led to any sort of bias when the arbiters call balls and strikes.
“Thank God,” said Arraez. “ They know I’m a good hitter. They know I’m a good person.”
