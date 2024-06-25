Support is Fading for Two Padres on NL All-Star Ballot
Major League Baseball released its second All-Star voting update Monday, and two San Diego Padres saw their support among voters fade over the last week:
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. fell from third to fourth place among National League outfielders, passed by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández. While Tatis has provided All-Star worthy highlights when healthy — especially during his 17-game hit streak earlier this month and his four-hit game last week — Hernández has been exceptional in early June. He won the National League Player of the Week earlier this month after he had five home runs and 12 RBI during a five-game stretch.
Balloting trends are by nature subject to change based on player performance. Tatis' recent leg injury will almost certainly knock him out of the July 16 game in Arlington, Texas, so he will be hard-pressed to maintain his place in the balloting.
The top six vote-getters in the outfield advance to the second round of voting Thursday, and the top two vote-getters at every other position will advance.
Luis Arraez dropped from first to second in voting among NL second basemman, passed by Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Ketel Marte. While Arraez has a more hits and a better batting average and on-base percentage than Marte, Marte has a much better slug rate, home runs, and RBIs. Arraez is slashing .315/.350/.385 with 104 hits, 43 runs, two home runs, and 22 RBIs. Marte has slashed .277/.338/.497 with 82 hits, 50 runs, 15 home runs, and 43 RBIs this season.
If Arraez does make the All-Star team, it will be the third time he's been an All-Star in his career and his first doing so with the Padres. If Tatis makes the All-Star team, it will be the second time in his career.
Meanwhile, both Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado remain in the same spot in the voting and are still on pace to advance in the balloting Thursday.