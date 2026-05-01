Perplexing Baserunning Decision Dooms Giants to Second Walkoff Loss of Day vs. Phillies

The Don Mattingly era in Philadelphia is off to a rollicking start. Since taking over for the fired Rob Thomson the Phillies new skipper is now 3-0 thanks to a pair of walkoff victories over the Giants on Thursday. It's the first time the franchise has pulled off such a doubleheader feat since 1988 and the first time any team in baseball has done it since 2004.

If ever there was a day to celebrate pulling to within seven games of .500 and 9 1/2 games of first place, this was it.

Alec Bohm, who has been in the throes of a mighty struggle this season, provided the final act in the nightcap by lifting a sacrifice fly to deep center field in the bottom of the 10th inning.

ALEC BOHM WALKS IT OFF FOR THE PHILLIES



WHAT A WIN



ANOTHER LATE COMEBACK



TWO WALK OFFS IN ONE DAY



INCREDIBLE DAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/FblExCeYM6 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) May 1, 2026

Mattingly remains perfect and there's an opportunity for a momentum shift for the team to capitalize on. For all the handwringing there is more than enough time for them to come back and win the division and certainly enough to comfortably sail to a wild card spot.

But that's big-picture stuff. Let's focus on some granular details for the final inning of the Phillies' second win on Thursday. First, it didn't work but do not sleep on what a heady play Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert made when catching what he had to know was sure to be the game-ending flyball. You can see how he drops his glove all the way to the ground in hopes of getting Aroldis Garcia, the tagging runner at third, to leave prematurely.

That bit of quick thinking was too little too late for the Giants due to a strategic lapse in the top of the frame. With no one out and Gilbert starting the inning on second base, Heliot Ramos rocketed a ball up the middle that deflected off second baseman Bryson Stott and trickled out to the outfield. San Francisco's third base coach Hector Borg decided to play it extremely cautious and hold Gilbert up at third even though it sure seems like he would have scored without much drama.

Heliot Ramos would’ve had a go-ahead hit in the 10th inning but the third base coach decided to hold the runner at third base. The Giants lost this game…



It appeared Heliot Ramos said after the play “why wouldn’t you send him motherfucker man.” pic.twitter.com/wxJnFgfIlq — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) May 1, 2026

The Phillies were able to get out of the inning without allowing a run, setting up Bohm for heroics. Ramos did not appear thrilled with the third base coaching in the moment and that opinion was only solidified after it proved to be the wrong move.

Things have not gone smoothly for Tony Vitello during his first MLB season as the Giants are 13-18 and in the cellar of the NL West, miles away from both the Dodgers and Padres.

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