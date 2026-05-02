Alec Bohm's Parents Seek Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Mismanaging His Finances

Alec Bohm’s family drama has added yet another twist.

On March 25, the Phillies third baseman filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia against his parents, alleging they mismanaged his finances. He was seeking a judgment of at least $3 million.

According to The Athletic, Bohm’s parents, Daniel and Lisa, filed to have the lawsuit dismissed. In documents filed earlier this week, the Bohms claimed, "This is a private, family dispute regarding personal finances... with no nexus to Philadelphia, that is subject to arbitration in Florida."

At the heart of the claim were multiple LLCs his parents created and, according to the lawsuit, transferred money into them for personal use. Bohm is also seeking the return of a $528,618 to a brokerage account along with other damages.

The Bohms are arguing that two of the LLCs they managed on their son’s behalf are incorporated in Florida, which is where they say the case belongs. They filed hundreds of pages of documents in response to Bohm’s request for a preliminary injunction, and pushed back on his characterization of their handling of his finances.

From the story:

Bohm arrived at his Texas property in October 2025, the documents allege, just as his parents were planning to return to Florida. He allegedly said his girlfriend was planning to move in, and she felt uncomfortable living in a house owned by Next Level LLC that in turn was “controlled” by his parents. The parents responded by telling Bohm he was the only one capable of controlling the LLC — though Daniel and Lisa also had stakes in it (10 percent to Bohm’s 90 percent).

Bohm would ask questions, the documents allege, then go to his room to talk on the phone and return with more to ask. It was “unexpected,” Lisa alleged in a declaration.

Bohm’s parents further claim they were transparent in all their dealings with their son’s finances, and worked with professional advisors while managing them.

In the initial lawsuit, the 29-year-old claimed his parents “Used several limited liability companies to funnel money from his personal financial accounts, which they then 'converted to their own use.’”

The new filings contain text messages between Bohm and his parents regarding paying bills, stock purchases and negotiations for his contracts with Panini and Fanatics.

On April 14, Bohm fired Scott Boras as his agent, claiming his parents had steered him toward hiring Boras in 2020 under “considerable duress” to “further their own interests, to my detriment.”

Bohm is currently in the final year of a contract paying him $10.2 million. He will hit free agency after the season. He is currently struggling at the plate as his team struggles in the standings. Through 29 games this season, Bohm is slashing .151/.218/.208, with one home run, a woeful wRC+ of 18, and -0.5 fWAR.

The Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson over the weekend as their season continues to spiral out of control.

Bohm’s off-field family drama can’t be helping his play on it.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated