Los Angeles Angels Fire Manager Maddon After 12 Consecutive Losses

Joe Girardi wasn't the only tenured manager fired this week around MLB. Mired in a 12-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Angels fired Joe Maddon, whom they'd hired only two-and-a-half years prior.

The Philadelphia Phillies had actually considered Maddon for their vacant managerioal position in 2020 prior to hiring Girardi, but the Hazelton, Pa. native was signed by the Angels before the Phillies could make an offer.

Taking over for Maddon in Los Angeles is Phil Nevin. Nevin has spent the past five-and-a-half seasons as a coach at the Major League level, going from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Yankees and finally landing with the Angels in 2022 as third base coach.

The 51-year-old will get his first taste of big league management in a dire situation. Just two weeks ago, his club was 27-17, only one game behind the first-place Houston Astros. Today they rest at 27-29, 8.5 games back of first place.

With a towering payroll and two of the games biggest stars in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, expectations are still high for the Halos. But they'll need to the right the ship sooner rather than later.

