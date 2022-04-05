Report: Detroit Tigers acquire Austin Meadows from Tampa Bay Rays

Skip to main content
Report: Tigers acquire Meadows from  Rays

Austin Meadows, with whom the Philadelphia Phillies had shown interest, has been traded to the Detroit Tigers.

Just weeks after rumors surrounded the Philadelphia Phillies acquiring Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, a trade was made, but not with the Phillies.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Detriot Tigers are sending shortstop Issac Paredes and a draft pick to Tampa Bay for Meadows.

Meadows, who joins the Tigers with three years remaining on his contract, is coming off of a productive year in Tampa Bay where he slashed .234/.315/.458 with 27 home runs and 106 RBI.

Paredes joins the Rays with five years of arbitration left before he becomes a free agent in after 2026. 

One aspect of Paredes' game which is rarely discussed is his positional flexibility. During the 2021 season, Paredes took to the field as a third baseman, second baseman, and shortstop. Meanwhile, Paredes slashed .208/.306/.319 in 72 plate appearances.

As for the draft pick the Rays acquired, according to Passan, it will be in the second round, somewhere near the 70th pick.

