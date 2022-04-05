Report: Detroit Tigers acquire Austin Meadows from Tampa Bay Rays

Just weeks after rumors surrounded the Philadelphia Phillies acquiring Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, a trade was made, but not with the Phillies.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Detriot Tigers are sending shortstop Issac Paredes and a draft pick to Tampa Bay for Meadows.

Meadows, who joins the Tigers with three years remaining on his contract, is coming off of a productive year in Tampa Bay where he slashed .234/.315/.458 with 27 home runs and 106 RBI.

Paredes joins the Rays with five years of arbitration left before he becomes a free agent in after 2026.

One aspect of Paredes' game which is rarely discussed is his positional flexibility. During the 2021 season, Paredes took to the field as a third baseman, second baseman, and shortstop. Meanwhile, Paredes slashed .208/.306/.319 in 72 plate appearances.

As for the draft pick the Rays acquired, according to Passan, it will be in the second round, somewhere near the 70th pick.

