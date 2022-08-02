Report: Dodgers Acquire Gallo from Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire New York Yankees' outfielder Joey Gallo, per Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated.

The return is no. 15 ranked prospect Clayton Beeter, a right-handed pitcher currently assigned to Double-A. He was the 66th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Gallo has had an abysmal year for New York in 2022. He's batting just .159 with a .621 OPS, 12 home runs, and 24 RBI. This is the second consecutive deadline that the former Texas Ranger is on the move, as he was acquired by the Yankees at 2021's trade deadline.

Inside the Phillies discussed extensively about a Gallo to Philadelphia possibility, but apparently the move wasn't in the cards for Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia front office. Despite Gallo's struggles, the 28-year-old could benefit substantially from a change of scenery.

Given the fact that the Dodgers, one of the best teams in baseball, wanted him—it says a lot about Gallo's ceiling.

