Report: Miami Marlins To Sign Free Agent Jorge Soler

Phillies' NL East rival Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Jorge Soler on a contract.

As more and more free agents come off the board, one of the most notable names remaining was that of 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler.

Soler had reportedly been in talks about returning to the Atlanta Braves, with the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies also interested.

However, it was another NL East team who landed Soler on Saturday evening in the Miami Marlins. According to MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand, the Marlins were in agreement with Soler on a three-year, $36 million deal, with opt-outs following 2022 and 2023.

The 30-year-old slashed .223/.316/.432 with 27 home runs and 70 RBI in 602 plate appearances in 2021. He was acquired by the Braves at the trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals, where he absolutely mashed for Atlanta. 20 of his 27 home runs came in the second-half, as well as 40 of his RBIs. He also made quite the impact in the postseason, and was eventually named World Series MVP, having batted .300 with three homers and seven RBI.

Soler is the second outfielder acquired by Miami this offseason. They had previously signed free agent left fielder Avisail Garcia to a four-year contract worth $53 million in November.

In acquiring Soler, Miami had found their right fielder and potential designated hitter. There was reportedly mutual interest between the Marlins and free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos, due to Castellanos being a Florida native, but Miami chose to look elsewhere. Former Marlins CEO Derek Jeter was apparently interested in signing the 2021 Silver Slugger—perhaps this is part of Jeter's reasoning for stepping down as CEO, as he had previously cited a "difference in vision" between he and the club as grounds for leaving.

Now, Castellanos has reportedly joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a five-year, $100 million deal. The newly signed free agents will meet quite frequently this season on their new teams, with the Phillies and Marlins facing off 19 times in 2022. 

