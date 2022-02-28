Report: Jeter Steps Down as Marlins CEO

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Derek Jeter has stepped down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins. In a press release from Jeter, he cited a difference in vision from when he signed up with the team five years ago to now.

He was part of the ownership group that purchased the Marlins in 2017 and has served as the CEO ever since. Miami finished fourth in the National League East in 2021 with a 67-95 record.

They have seen steady improvement in their farm system and major league play. The franchise made the playoffs during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 MLB season by finishing with a .517 winning percentage.

Jeter's departure is a bit shocking considering the trajectory of the club and his influence in the purchasing process of the franchise five years ago.

In a team press release, the Marlins wished Jeter all the best in his future endeavors and thanked him for stewardship.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!