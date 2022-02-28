Report: Jeter Steps Down as Marlins CEO

Report: Jeter to Step Down as Marlins CEO
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Derek Jeter has stepped down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins. In a press release from Jeter, he cited a difference in vision from when he signed up with the team five years ago to now.
He was part of the ownership group that purchased the Marlins in 2017 and has served as the CEO ever since. Miami finished fourth in the National League East in 2021 with a 67-95 record.
They have seen steady improvement in their farm system and major league play. The franchise made the playoffs during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 MLB season by finishing with a .517 winning percentage.
Jeter's departure is a bit shocking considering the trajectory of the club and his influence in the purchasing process of the franchise five years ago.
In a team press release, the Marlins wished Jeter all the best in his future endeavors and thanked him for stewardship.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- These Phillies are Primed for a Breakout in 2022
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- The Phillies Have An Ace for Half the Price
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Why the Phillies Bench Will Determine Their Playoff Hopes
- Could These High-Profile Free Agents Sign with the Phillies?
- Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
- The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplay
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!