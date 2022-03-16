Skip to main content
When Will Baseball Fans See International Games Again?

When Will Baseball Fans See International Games Again?

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the return for international MLB games is closer than some might expect.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the return for international MLB games is closer than some might expect.

Ever since the pandemic broke out back in 2020, the MLB has put their international series on hold. Games in places like as the London, Mexico, Puerto Rico or Opening Day in Japan haven't taken place since 2019.

According to Evan Drellich of the Athletic, the MLB has its schedule ready for the upcoming seasons, and on it lies several international events.

The first set of international baseball games to take place will be the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in September 2022, while the World Baseball Classic will take place during the spring of 2023.

Following the qualifiers, there will be more baseball played in Taiwan and Korea once the season is over.

Jumping to 2023, beyond the World Baseball Classic, seasonal series will return. Games set to be played in Mexico City in May, and in London in June. For both England and Mexico, it will be the first time that the MLB has hosted games there since the beginning of the pandemic. To wrap up 2023, there will be games played in Latin America.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

2024 will see select spring training games take place in the Dominican Republic as well as Puerto Rico, with an opening day game taking place somewhere in Asia, likely Japan, but South Korea and Taiwan are also possibilities. Following this, it will be much of the same, the two international series will be played in Mexico City and the London.

2025 will be the first year since 2022 where no international games take place during Spring Training. Though MLB will start the season with Opening Day in Tokyo. Mexico City will once again be the destination for two teams during May, with Paris making their debut in June 2025, and San Juan making their debut in September 2025.

2026 is the last year with concrete plans according to Drellich. Spring Training will take place during the World Baseball Classic and Opening Day will take place domestically. The Mexico City games should be a tradition by this point, however, 2026 will mark the return of the London games, while the season will end with a series in San Juan for the second consecutive season.

It's clear that MLB takes their international community extremely seriously and it's promising to see that fans all over the world will be able to see their favorite sport in their own cities.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Assessing the Phillies' Center Field Decision
  2. Dombrowski and Girardi Speak From Phillies Spring Training
  3. Will Zack Wheeler be Ready for Opening Day?
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_12388040
Around MLB

When Will Baseball Fans See International Games Again?

By Declan Harris1 minute ago
USATSI_16788508
Around MLB

Report: Oakland Athletics trade Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays

By Declan Harris6 hours ago
sipa_36138127
Around MLB

Report: Chicago Cubs Sign Seiya Suzuki

By Declan Harris7 hours ago
USATSI_16378046
News

Report: Phillies Reach Deal with Slugger Kyle Schwarber

By Lauren Amour8 hours ago
USATSI_16661925
News

Report: Brad Miller Signs With Texas Rangers

By Lauren Amour10 hours ago
USATSI_16956178
News

Tuesday MLB Free Agency/Trades/Rumors Wrap-Up

By Ben Silver11 hours ago
USATSI_16425403
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Add Free Agent Reliever Dillon Maples

By Ben SilverMar 15, 2022
USATSI_13583303
News

Joe Girardi, Dave Dombrowski on Starting Rotation: Will Zack Wheeler be Ready for Opening Day?

By Ben SilverMar 15, 2022