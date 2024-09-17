Could Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Mike Trout if Angels Place Him on Trade Block?
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently one of the top World Series contenders in baseball. They certainly have the talent to win a championship.
While they are in a great place right now, the front office will look to improve their roster for 2025 as well. Dave Dombrowski has never been scared to make a big-time move if one presents itself.
Keeping that in mind, could the Phillies consider pursuing a blockbuster offseason trade for superstar outfielder Mike Trout if the Los Angeles Angels were to make him available?
Trout has missed all but 29 games this season due to injury. That could lead the Angels to consider moving him for the best price they can get while they can get it.
Should he be made available on the trade market, there will be quite a few legitimate contenders with interest in acquiring him.
Since the 2020 MLB season, Trout has struggled to stay on the field. He has only had one season in that time period where he played over 100 games. That season came in 2022, when he hit 40 home runs to go along with 80 RBI.
Making a trade for Trout would be a major risk for Philadelphia. However, if he were to get healthy and be able to stay on the field, the impact he could have would be massive.
A healthy version of Trout could very well make the Phillies a clear-cut World Series favorite in 2025.
Right now, Trout is 33 years old and will turn 34 in the middle of the 2025 season. He's not getting any younger. If Los Angeles is going to get anything for him, this offseason would be the time to do it.
As for whether or not Philadelphia could acquire him, it would seem likely that they would be one of the teams willing to take the gamble and pay up to get him.
This is the kind of move that Dombrowski is all about making if the price tag is right. Trout will never come at a cheaper price and it would be the pure definition of a championship move for the Phillies.
Even though he's not the consistent superstar that he once was, a healthy Trout could make a massive impact. Philadelphia could use an outfield upgrade and there would be no bigger move than acquiring one of the best hitters in history.
All of that being said, there is still a good chance that the Angels won't have interest in moving Trout. They may opt to stay loyal to him and let him play his whole career in Los Angeles.
That may be the case, but if they decide to make a smart business move and place Trout on the trade block, it's very likely that the Phillies would be one of the team's that pursue him.