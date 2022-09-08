Sosa Heats Up as Phillies Hold on Against Marlins

Edmundo, Sammy, what's the difference? The Philadelphia Phillies' Sosa posted his second consecutive game with six or more total bases in the team's win over Miami on Wednesday.

The Phillies shortstop was electric on both sides of the ball, making a difference on defense and well as the difference on offense.

Despite lacking production from several of their sluggers the past several days, the Phillies have scraped by on pitching and defense, and perhaps no surprise has been more welcome the past month than Bailey Falter.

In his past four starts coming into Wednesday night's contest, Falter had pitched six or more innings in each for an ERA of 2.59. Continuing that run of efficiency, Falter might have begun to pitch himself into the Phillies' 2023 rotation.

Though shorter, his start against the Miami Marlins was undoubtedly impressive. Through 5.1 innings, Falter allowed two runs, striking out three and walking none.

After he allowed two Marlins singles to lead off the ballgame, one of which Falter allowed to score on a groundout, the Phillies' starter was largely dominant.

The only other trouble Falter faced was a series of three fifth inning singles that gave the Marlins a second run before he was lifted in the fifth at only 74 pitches. It seemed like Falter was capable of going six innings again on Wednesday night, but interim manager Rob Thomson was more concerned with preserving his arm rather than getting his starter deeper into the game.

The Phillies though had spotted Falter a lead, albeit a paltry one. Sosa blasted his second homer in back-to-back nights in the second inning, and Jean Segura followed him with a long pop fly that carried out of the yard in the fourth.

Throughout the middle innings, Phillies relievers made it look like June and July again, allowing just one hit and no further baserunners in 2.2 innings of work between Andrew Bellatti and José Alvarado.

In natural fashion, Bellatti was aided by defense in the seventh, as Sosa and J.T. Realmuto teamed up for a Cirque de Soleil act to erase the one hit allowed in that frame.

In the bottom half of the inning, Sosa added on again with his bat. This time with one of the most weakly hit doubles you'll ever witness. As the ball was deflected by the pitcher and then again by the second baseman, Sosa made it all the way second base by the time the ball returned to the infield, trading places with Matt Vierling for the decided insurance run.

With both Seranthony Domínguez and David Robertson unavailable, Thomson offered the closer job to Connor Brogdon. His first several pitches may have reminded Phillies fans of past Septembers, when he allowed a home run and then a single to lead off the inning.

Yet, Brgodon cleaned up his mess effectively, shutting Miami down 1-2-3 to end the ballgame and seal the Phillies four game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for a playoff spot.

Thursday Philadelphia will send Kyle Gibson to the mound, opposed by National League Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara. The Phillies have bested Alcantara in all of his last three starts against them.

