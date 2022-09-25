How to Watch Braves at Phillies Game Four: Channel, Streaming Links

After a rough loss on Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field at Citizens Bank Park one final time during the regular season. Following this game, the Phillies will not return home unless they advance to the National League Division Series.

The offense will look to improve over a dismal showing yesterday, when they managed just three hits off of Atlanta’s pitching staff. They struck out eight times, left five runners on base, and only had two runners reach scoring position all game.

The lone bright spot for Philadelphia on Saturday was the bullpen. Five Phillies relievers combined to pitch 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing only four hits.

Hopefully, the rest of the team will be able to help the bullpen out in game four of the series.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Phillies against Charlie Morton for the Braves. Gibson will be looking to right the ship after a very tough outing against the Blue Jays in his last start. He gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched. It was the second time this month he had given up seven earned runs in a start.

Morton, meanwhile, has been quite solid and reliable for Atlanta following a rough start to the season. Since the beginning of June, he has a 3.48 ERA in 19 starts. In his last appearance against Philadelphia, he held them scoreless over 6.2 innings.

The Phillies offense will hope to get something going against Morton to secure a series victory over the reigning World Champs.

