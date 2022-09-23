How to Watch Braves at Phillies Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies came out victorious in a pitcher's duel against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, here is how to watch game two on Friday.

The Philadelphia Phillies did what many felt like they couldn't on Thursday night: defeat the Atlanta Braves.

It was a classic pitcher's duel as Ranger Suárez tossed six scoreless which then gave way to excellent performances from Zach Eflin and José Alvarado, the latter who notched the save.

It kept the Phillies' head above water in the National League Wild Card race as they were able to maintain their 2.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final spot. 

Friday will be another tough test for Philadelphia as they are slated to take on Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. The Phillies now sit at 7-9 on the season series with Atlanta.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Date: Friday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies as he tries to prove that his previous Septembers were a fluke. He will need to come up big for Philadelphia as their postseason hopes may very well hang in the balance.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

 Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19070406
Game Day

How to Watch Braves at Phillies Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19093731
Game Day

Pitching Shines as Phillies Shutout Braves

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19057706
Opinions

Phillies Social Media Reacts to Bryce Harper's Slump

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19088734
News

Phillies Phocus: The Magic Number Is...

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18746055
Game Day

Phillies Welcome Braves to Citizens Bank Park for Home Finale

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18879083 (1)
Prospects

Hall Launches Home Run, Walks it Off for IronPigs

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19088756
Game Day

How to Watch Braves at Phillies: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19088737
Game Day

Wheeler Returns, Vierling Comes Up Huge as Phillies Stop Losing Skid

By Leo Morgenstern