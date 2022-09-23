How to Watch Braves at Phillies Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies did what many felt like they couldn't on Thursday night: defeat the Atlanta Braves.

It was a classic pitcher's duel as Ranger Suárez tossed six scoreless which then gave way to excellent performances from Zach Eflin and José Alvarado, the latter who notched the save.

It kept the Phillies' head above water in the National League Wild Card race as they were able to maintain their 2.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final spot.

Friday will be another tough test for Philadelphia as they are slated to take on Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. The Phillies now sit at 7-9 on the season series with Atlanta.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Friday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies as he tries to prove that his previous Septembers were a fluke. He will need to come up big for Philadelphia as their postseason hopes may very well hang in the balance.

