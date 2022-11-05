How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 6: TV Channel, Streaming Link

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Astros World Series Game 6: TV Channel, Streaming Link

The Philadelphia Phillies travel to Houston to take on the Astros in an elimination situation in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies must win on Saturday evening as they face elimination in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

Their underdog story and resilience will be tested as they travel to take on the Houston Astros. Win Game 6, then anything can happen in Game 7 on Sunday.

Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Astros for his second appearance in this season's World Series. In his first, he allowed just one earned run over the course of 5.0 innings pitched, completely baffling the Phillies.

If there is one silver lining, it's that Philadelphia will send their ace to the mound in Zack Wheeler. 

While he hasn't pitched to his usual ability in his last two starts, the extra rest he was given over the last few days may help him regain form.

With elimination looming as a real possibility, this is a must watch game.

How to watch:

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5.

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

For more on the Houston Astros, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Astros!

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19325772
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 6: TV Channel, Streaming Link

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19355084
News

Phillies Phocus: Down, But Not Out

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19351965
News

Ranger Suárez Available Out of the Bullpen for Game 6

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19254318
Prospects

Two Phillies Prospects Named to Arizona Fall League's All-Star Game

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19355094
Game Day

Phillies Drop Game 5, Head Back to Houston in Need of Wins

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19352818
Game Day

Watch: Segura Puts Another Run on the Board

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19351968
Game Day

Watch: Schwarber Ties It Up With Leadoff Home Run

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19352819
Game Day

Watch: Phillies Execute Strikeout-Throwout Double Play

By Leo Morgenstern