How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 6: TV Channel, Streaming Link

The Philadelphia Phillies must win on Saturday evening as they face elimination in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

Their underdog story and resilience will be tested as they travel to take on the Houston Astros. Win Game 6, then anything can happen in Game 7 on Sunday.

Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Astros for his second appearance in this season's World Series. In his first, he allowed just one earned run over the course of 5.0 innings pitched, completely baffling the Phillies.

If there is one silver lining, it's that Philadelphia will send their ace to the mound in Zack Wheeler.

While he hasn't pitched to his usual ability in his last two starts, the extra rest he was given over the last few days may help him regain form.

With elimination looming as a real possibility, this is a must watch game.

How to watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5.

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

