New York Yankees Rout Philadelphia Phillies in Spring Training Loss

The Philadelphia Phillies took on the New York Yankees in spring training on Tuesday afternoon. It was the third time the two teams met this spring.

Although the Phillies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second thanks to a Garrett Stubbs' RBI single to score Nick Castellanos, and a Darick Hall RBI on a fielder's choice, the offense remained quiet for the remainder of the game.

Aaron Nola was on the bump for the third time this spring, and his outing resembled that of his previous two starts.

Manager Joe Girardi allowed his Opening Day starter to pitch up to 61 pitches, but he struggled, allowing three runs on five hits in four innings. Yanks' first baseman Marwin Gonzalez had a productive day at the plate, headed by this three-run home run in the second inning.

Nola's ERA is now up to 9.00 for the spring, and he's allowed five home runs thus far. This has been a problem for Nola that's carried over from last season, and it's something he must gain control over sooner rather than later, as it's becoming a bit of a concern.

Aaron Barrett, added by the Phillies this offseason from the Washington Nationals, came on in relief of Nola. Barrett's first pitch was a two-run home run off the bat of Kyle Higashioka in the fifth, with the Yanks' extending their lead to three runs.

Onto the Yankees' half of the sixth, where Gonzalez once again added to the lead against Andrew Bellatti on a RBI single to score Aaron Hicks. Luckily, Castellanos prevented another run from scoring as he threw out Isiah Kiner-Falefa at home for the second out. The damage was ultimately limited to just one run for the inning.

However, the Yankees weren't done there. Max Burt blasted a grand slam off of Brian Marconi in the eighth to break the game wide open, with the runs being charged to Nick Duron. The slam was followed by a RBI double by Aldenis Sanchez, and a two-run blast by Benjamin Cowles. The Yankees put up eight total runs in the inning.

The Phillies' offense accumulated six hits, and trailed New York for the entire game following the second inning. It was a fairly uneventful game for Philadelphia hitters.

However, the same can't be said for Phillies' pitching. Outside of Michael Kelly, every pitcher was charged with runs on the day—Nola, Barrett, Bellatti, Duron, and Marconi.

On Wednesday, the Phillies return home to Clearwater to take on the Detroit Tigers for the fourth time this spring. Kyle Gibson is scheduled to pitch for Philadelphia. The game can be viewed on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 1:05pm.

