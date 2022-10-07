Phillies Author Incredible Comeback Against Cardinals, Secure Game 1 of the NLWCS

It was the biggest game of the last decade for the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series.

Zack Wheeler, the ace, was handed the ball for the start and he delivered. Absolutely dealt. Through 6.1 innings pitched, he allowed two hits, and four strikeouts, and he didn't surrender a single run.

It was stuff for the ages, especially considering Wheeler was reinstated from the injured list only two weeks ago on Sept. 21.

He gave way to José Alvarado who hadn't allowed a home run since July 30. Despite being one of the best, if not the best reliever in baseball since the end of August, he walked Dylan Carlson then allowed a two-run home run to Juan Yepez.

All of a sudden, the pitcher's duel was over in the bottom of the seventh as the St. Louis Cardinals took a 2-0 lead.

Then something special happened in the ninth inning.

Philadelphia's offense came alive, roaring back.

A J.T. Realmuto single began the cascade, which gave way to back-to-back walks by Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos.

That loaded the bases for the Phillies as Ryan Helsely fell apart. The Cardinals' closer then hit Alec Bohm with a pitch that scored Realmuto to give Philadelphia its first run of the afternoon.

Helsely has been dealing with a finger injury, and following the hit by pitch the training staff removed righty, but not before pulling some stalling antics to allow Andre Pallante extra time to warmup in the bullpen.

But that didn't matter.

Facing his first batter in Jean Segura, the UC Irvine-product gave up a two-run single.

Those runs gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead, one that would not be relinquished.

Philadelphia tacked on more runs after Edmundo Sosa scored on a fielder's choice from Bryson Stott, a single from Brandon Marsh, and then a sacrifice fly from Kyle Schwarber.

With a 6-2 lead, the Phillies turned to Zach Eflin for the bottom of the ninth. He allowed St. Louis to get one back to make it a 6-3 score but struck out Yadier Molina to end the game.

Winning Game 1 of the NLWCS is a huge feat for this Phillies team. The fashion in which they won occurred with great tenacity, and it all came while facing adversity.

For weeks they have heard the narrative, how they are a team without any fight. The Phillies had no life. But on Friday they put that story to rest. They leaned on each other as a team and pulled out one of the greatest comebacks this club has authored in recent memory.

It couldn't have come at a better moment.

Now they will lean on Aaron Nola when they take the field for Game 2 on Saturday.

This team might just be on to something.

