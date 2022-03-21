Philadelphia Phillies Bats Go Silent, Drop Fourth Spring Game to Yankees 5-2

The Philadelphia Phillies travelled to Tampa Bay on Monday to take on the New York Yankees in their fourth spring training game of the season.

Despite a strong lineup, the Phillies were unable to get much going in the early goings of the game with Yankees starters Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortés pitching in tandem.

Philadelphia was held scoreless until the seventh inning when Ryan Rijo was able to score off an error and Luke Williams scored off of an Adam Haseley single.

J.T. Realmuto notched two hits on the day as he continued his productive spring. As for the other big hitters in the lineup, Bryce Harper was held hitless with no walks and two strikeouts. Jean Segura also went 0-for-3, while Rhys Hoskins went 0-for-1 with two walks.

On the pitching side of the house, Hans Crouse was given the nod to start the game. He pitched just 0.2 innings while giving up three runs on three hits and a walk.

Crouse threw 30 pitches, 15 of which went for strikes. It wasn't the performance he nor the team were looking for as he sits at about seventh or eighth in the depth chart at the starting pitcher position. He will likely be used to eat innings if Ranger Suárez, Zack Wheeler, or Zach Eflin miss any time at the start of the season.

Of note, new Phillies signing Corey Knebel pitched a perfect inning while striking out one. He sat at about 96mph on his fastball which is an encouraging sign so early in the spring.

While the lack of hitting characterized this game, the blunders on defense, especially by veterans such as Hoskins and Segura, also stood out.

Hoskins missed a routine fly ball in foul territory while Segura fumbled a play at second base that should have resulted in an out.

With much of the narrative surrounding this team heading into the season being the lack of defense, it wasn't a particularly inspiring scene today. However, it is early and mistakes like this are expected.

Philadelphia will host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 P.M. EST.

Notes: Manager Joe Girardi stated after the game today that the reason Odubel Herrera has yet to play in a spring game is due to a tweak in his side he sustained a few days ago during BP, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Team does not think it's serious, but they are monitoring it.

Gelb reports that the Phillies sent Jhailyn Ortiz, Logan O'Hoppe and Luis Garcia to minor league camp after the game today, so the trio are able to receive more consistent playing time.

