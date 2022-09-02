Phillies Look to Keep Momentum Going in San Francisco

After two embarrassing losses at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Philadelphia Phillies finally struck back on Wednesday evening. They trounced the D-backs by a score of 18-2, regaining some much-needed momentum heading into the final month of the regular season.

Their next challenge will be the San Francisco Giants, who looked like more of a threat the last time these two met. When the Giants arrived at Citizens Bank Park in May, they were 26-21 and sitting comfortably in the third Wild Card spot. The Phillies were seven games below .500, and their hopes looked bleak.

A lot has changed since then. The Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball, and the Giants have fallen into oblivion. Now, San Francisco is just one more weak opponent Philadelphia gets to play down the stretch.

Game One: Friday, 10:15 p.m. - Apple TV+ | RHP Kyle Gibson vs. RHP Alex Cobb

Kyle Gibson was excellent against the Pirates in his last start. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

In his last appearance, Gibson shut the Pittsburgh Pirates out over seven innings en route to a 6-0 Phillies victory. He struck out nine batters and allowed just one walk. Over the past month, he has a 2.41 ERA in six starts.

Gibson has faced the Giants three times over the past two seasons, and he delivered a quality start on each occasion.

He will face off against another 34-year right-hander in Alex Cobb. Cobb is having another solid year for San Francisco, with a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts. He has been particularly good for the past month, posting a 2.83 ERA in six starts.

The Giants might have the slight advantage in this pitching matchup, but the Phillies' offense still gives them a leg up in the series.

Game Two: Saturday, 4:05 p.m. - NBCSP, MLBN | RHP Noah Syndergaard vs. RHP Jakob Junis

Noah Syndergaard is still finding his footing with the Phillies. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Syndergaard will be hoping to improve off of a poor start in Pittsburgh, in which he gave up five runs on nine hits. He had allowed a total of six runs in 20 innings across his previous three starts, and he'll look to regain that form on Saturday afternoon in San Francisco.

The tall right-hander has done quite well against the Giants in his career. In seven starts, he has pitched 48.1 innings with a 2.79 ERA.

Jakob Junis will take the mound opposite Syndergaard. He had a similarly poor showing in his last start, giving up 6 runs in 4.1 IP. In five August starts, he has a 7.13 ERA.

Game Three: Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. - NBCSP | LHP Ranger Suárez vs. LHP Carlos Rodón

Ranger Suárez is looking to improve off of a bad start against the Diamondbacks. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Suárez gave up six runs (two earned) in his last start and was unable to finish the fourth inning. It was particularly disappointing considering how well he had been pitching since the start of June.

He will try to find his footing against the Giants on Sunday, but it won't be easy. San Francisco has hit left-handers well this season, and especially so during the past two months.

The Giants will counter will a lefty of their own, Carlos Rodón, who is in the middle of a Cy Young-caliber season. He will pose a challenge for the Phillies, but thankfully they, like the Giants, have hit very well against southpaws this season.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!